Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Game-time call Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hughes (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus the Hurricanes on Friday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Hughes is currently stuck in a 10-game goals drought but has racked up six helpers in his last four outings, including a pair with the man advantage. If the blueliner does miss out against the Canes, it would likely mean increased ice time for Tom WIllander, who could also be a candidate to move up to the No. 1 power-play unit.
