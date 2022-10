Hughes (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday night against Buffalo, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Hughes didn't take part in Vancouver's morning skate. He has picked up four of his five assists this season during a three-game point streak. Coach Bruce Boudreau listed blueliner Tucker Poolman (undisclosed) as a game-time call as well, and the team brought up Noah Juulsen from the minors.