Hughes (undisclosed) will be a game-time call versus Arizona on Wednesday.

Hughes remains atop the list of Calder Trophy candidates with 51 points in 64 contests. The 19-year-old blueliner will need to continue to produce if he is going to stave off Colorado's Cale Makar (upper body) for the rookie points lead. Once cleared to play, Hughes' return to the lineup figures to lower Samuel Girard's minutes.