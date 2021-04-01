Hughes and the Canucks have had their next three games postponed due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, per NHL Public Relations.
Among the postponed games are a Saturday matchup against the Oilers and two contests versus the Jets on Sunday and Tuesday. The Canucks are expected to return to action Thursday, April 8 against the Flames as long as they clear the necessary hurdles. Hughes has accrued 28 points over 37 games this season.
