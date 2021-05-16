Hughes generated an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Hughes was an offensive force, as he also set five shots on goal in the commanding victory. The latest contest notwithstanding, the burgeoning defender has been a bit sluggish down the stretch with three points in nine May contests, but he's only 21 years old and his immense potential is evident from him registering three goals and 34 assists in just 53 contests this season.