Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Garners assist Saturday
Hughes provided an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Hughes found Bo Horvat for a goal in the final minute of the third period. While his contribution to the offense didn't change the result of the game, Hughes is up to 25 points through 32 appearances this season. The 20-year-old has a chance to steal the rookie spotlight while Colorado's Cale Makar is sidelined with an upper-body injury. Hughes has had nearly as good a season as Makar, and both could be finalists for the Calder Trophy at the end of the year.
