Hughes posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hughes extended his point streak to four games (one goal, six helpers) when he assisted on a Pius Suter tally in the third period. It's the longest streak of the season for Hughes, who continues to put up elite offense from the blue line for the Canucks. The reigning Norris Trophy winner has 15 points (four on the power play), 49 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 13 outings this season.