Hughes registered two assists in a 4-1 victory against the Kings on Friday.

Hughes has 16 assists in 14 contests this season. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice in 2022-23, making him one of the most consistent offensive contributors thus far. He might not be able to maintain this scoring pace, but he shouldn't slow down too much. He's one of the league's top offensive defensemen and a 70-point season is a feasible target for him.