Hughes notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hughes helped out on a Dakota Joshua tally in the third period. This was Hughes' second straight game with an assist after he went two contests without a point. The 24-year-old blueliner has barely had a cold spell in 2023-24, racking up 12 goals, 54 assists, 127 shots on net and a plus-36 rating through 54 appearances. He's found another level to be among the truly elite defensemen after establishing himself as very good over the prior two seasons.