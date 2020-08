Hughes posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Hughes' shot on a third-period power play was tipped in by Bo Horvat for what would be the Canucks' game-winning tally. The rookie blueliner is a Calder Trophy finalist after generating 53 points in 68 games during the regular season, a total which led all first-year players. He plays a large role on the power play, where he had 25 of his points this year.