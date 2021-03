Hughes recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Hughes had the secondary helper on the game-tying goal by Adam Gaudette in the final minute of regulation. The 21-year-old Hughes has just three assists in his last eight games -- that's a low enough mark to say he's in a mild slump. The Florida native is up to 23 points, 65 shots and a minus-15 rating in 29 appearances overall.