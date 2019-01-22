Hughes has a few options to explore when his NCAA season concludes, Ryan Biech of the Athletic reports.

The most likely scenario is that Hughes will join the Canucks, but he could go to the AHL or even wait until the summer to decide. Much of this depends on how far Michigan advances, as his season could be over as early as March 9. There is also the Seattle expansion draft to consider, as Hughes would currently be exempt, but could become eligible should he play 11 games. Playoff games do count toward this total, and the Canucks are in the playoff race, and could use Hughes to secure a playoff berth. This could affect his usage when the time comes.