Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Heading to World Championship
Hughes will represent Team USA at the World Championship.
The 19-year-old defenseman got his first taste of NHL action by playing in five games for the Canucks. He immediately gelled with his teammates, registering three assists, and seeing time on the power play. He'll head to the World Championship and get more experience under his belt.
