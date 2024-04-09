Hughes scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Both of Hughes' points came on first-period power plays, which helped the Canucks erase a 2-0 deficit by the intermission. The defenseman has three multi-point efforts over his last four games, earning four goals and two assists in that span. He has earned a career-high 36 power-play points to go with the rest of his personal bests -- 17 goals, 71 assists, 192 shots on net and a plus-39 rating -- through 78 appearances this season.