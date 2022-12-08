Hughes notched an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Hughes had the secondary helper on Elias Pettersson's game-winning goal in overtime. Over the last seven games, Hughes has earned seven helpers, including five on the power play. The 23-year-old blueliner has 25 assists (13 on the power play), 43 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 23 contests. Only three players -- Jacob Trouba, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Mackenzie Weegar -- have taken more shots without scoring a goal so far this season.