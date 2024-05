Hughes logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Hughes is up to six helpers over eight playoff games, and three of those assists have come on the power play. He helped out on an Elias Pettersson tally in this contest. Hughes has added 11 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while continuing to play massive minutes on the Canucks' top pairing.