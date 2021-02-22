Hughes notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Hughes had the primary assist on Elias Pettersson's game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period. The 21-year-old Hughes continues to pile up points -- he's at two goals and 19 helpers through 22 games this season. He's picked up 11 assists on the power play so far.