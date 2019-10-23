Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Helps spark big rally
Hughes had two assists and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
The diminutive rookie assisted on each of Vancouver's first two goals, as the Canucks rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period. Hughes, 20, has picked up three assists over his last two games and has six points in nine games overall.
