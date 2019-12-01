Play

Hughes recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Hughes provided the secondary assist on Tanner Pearson's second tally of the game. His stellar rookie campaign continues with 22 points in 26 contests, including 13 power-play points. Hughes is right in the mix with his brother Jack and Cale Makar in the early-season Calder conversation.

