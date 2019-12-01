Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Hits 20-helper mark
Hughes recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Hughes provided the secondary assist on Tanner Pearson's second tally of the game. His stellar rookie campaign continues with 22 points in 26 contests, including 13 power-play points. Hughes is right in the mix with his brother Jack and Cale Makar in the early-season Calder conversation.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.