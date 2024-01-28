Hughes notched three assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Hughes had a pair of power-play helpers during the third period and reached the 50-assist mark for the year on Elias Pettersson's goal in overtime. The 24-year-old Hughes closes out January on a six-game point streak with a goal and 10 helpers in that span. For the season, he's at 62 points (23 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-34 rating through 49 contests.