Hughes scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and added four PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Hughes has opened April with a pair of multi-point efforts. He had the opening goal midway through the second period, and he also set up Conor Garland's game-winner with 1:51 left in the third. Hughes broke his own franchise record for assists by a defenseman with his 70th helper of the year, and he's at 86 points, 185 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, a plus-39 rating and 38 PIM through 76 appearances.