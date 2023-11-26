Hughes notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Hughes earned his 25th assist of the season on Filip Hronek's first-period marker. The helper kept Hughes' point streak going at 11 games, a span in which he has four goals and 13 assists. He's notched a solitary apple in each of the last three contests to keep the streak going. Overall, the 24-year-old defenseman is up to 33 points (15 on the power play), 68 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 22 outings this season.