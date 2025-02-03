Now Playing

Contrary to a prior report, Hughes (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup Sunday versus Detroit, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Hughes took the ice for pregame warmups, but he's a late scratch for Sunday's home contest. Elias Pettersson will replace the all-world blueliner in the lineup. Hughes' next chance to suit will be Tuesday versus Colorado.

