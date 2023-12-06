Hughes notched two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.

Hughes wasn't able to gain bragging rights over his brothers Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes, but the eldest sibling was still able to have a good game. The 24-year-old captain earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 20 with a pair of assists in the Canucks' third-period push to erase a three-goal deficit. Hughes is up to 36 points (nine goals, 27 helpers) with 77 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 26 outings this season. He leads all NHL defensemen in goals and points.