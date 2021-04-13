Hughes was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

The Canucks still have 16 players left in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. They're scheduled to practice fully Wednesday and play Friday against the Oilers. Once they gear up again, Hughes will return to his top-pairing role. Through 37 games, the 21-year-old has put up 28 points -- 14 on the power play.