Hughes netted a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Hughes' power-play tally came at 10:20 of the second period to answer a three-goal rally by the Blackhawks. The defenseman has points in three of his last four games. He's up to 29 points and 70 shots through 40 contests this season, with 16 of his points coming with a man advantage.