Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Lights lamp in wild win
Hughes netted a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Hughes' power-play tally came at 10:20 of the second period to answer a three-goal rally by the Blackhawks. The defenseman has points in three of his last four games. He's up to 29 points and 70 shots through 40 contests this season, with 16 of his points coming with a man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.