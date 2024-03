Hughes scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Hughes' first goal since Jan. 22, but he racked up 16 assists in the 17 games between tallies. While he's scored a career-high 13 times this season, just two of those goals have been on the power play. The defenseman has added 61 assists, 158 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating over 65 appearances. He needs two points to match his career high of 76 from last year.