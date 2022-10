Hughes has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness but is expected to play Wednesday versus the Oilers, per Farhan Lalji of TSN.

Hughes' missed time late in the preseason was never expected to be a serious concern. Look for the 22-year-old defenseman to play big minutes in a top-pairing role. He posted eight goals, 68 points (31 on the power play) and an average of 25:15 of ice time per game in 76 outings last season.