Hughes notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

For a high-scoring game, it was odd Hughes didn't get on the scoresheet until late in the third period. He helped out on Andrei Kuzmenko's game-tying goal with 1:25 left in regulation. Hughes has produced three power-play assists in the last two games and is up to 24 helpers (13 on the power play) with no goals in 22 appearances this season.