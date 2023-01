Hughes tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

Hughes set up Conor Garland's opening goal in the first period before tallying one of his own later in the frame. It's just the second goal of the season for Hughes, though he leads the Canucks with 31 assists. The 23-year-old defenseman remains a valuable fantasy asset thanks to his role as a power-play quarterback, where he's tallied 16 of his 33 points.