Hughes scored a goal on two shots, added four assists, logged six PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Two of Hughes' helpers came on the power play. The 24-year-old defenseman was involved in the Canucks' first three goals, leading by example from the start of the blowout win. Hughes is up to four goals, 12 helpers, 34 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 10 appearances this season. He's making a case to threaten his career high of 76 points, which he set in 78 contests last year -- the Canucks' overall improvements as a team have been very noticeable in the play of the captain.