Hughes notched two assists, one on the power play, added two shots on goal and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Hughes' third straight two-assist game, and three of his six helpers in that span have come with the man advantage. The 23-year-old defenseman now has a career-high 62 helpers to go with five goals through 66 outings this season. He's added 130 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating.