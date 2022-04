Hughes scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Hughes has 63 points, tying Doug Lidster for the most points by a defenseman in franchise history. The 22-year-old has been steady lately with a pair of goals and eight helpers in his last six appearances. Hughes will likely set the record in the final three games of the season, but it's safe to assume this is just the beginning of a prolific career for the Florida native.