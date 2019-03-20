Hughes (foot) will be reevaluated Wednesday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Selected seventh overall in the 2018 draft, Canucks fans have been clamoring to see Hughes at the top level, especially with Vancouver about to be eliminated from playoff contention. However, the fear is that the foot injury will spoil such an opportunity for the University of Michigan product. We'll get a better read on his near-term fantasy prospects once the team discloses a clear prognosis.