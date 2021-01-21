Hughes had two assists, three shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Both of Hughes' assists came on the power play, but he was often caught on the ice when the Canadiens supplied one of their many responses. Not helping matters was the early departures of Alexander Edler (upper body) and Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), leaving the Canucks with only four defensemen. While Hughes' offense is already borderline-elite, his defense leaves a lot to be desired. If the Canucks' injured veterans aren't ready for Thursday's rematch with the Canadiens, Hughes could see more ice time, but it remains to be seen if that will help or hurt his stats from a fantasy perspective. The 21-year-old has five helpers, 17 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating through five appearances.