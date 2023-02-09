Hughes dished out two assists to go with a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Hughes had a nice night, even as his team's struggles continued. He assisted on goals by Conor Garland in the first period and Elias Pettersson in the third. Hughes has 47 points in as many appearances, which is good for sixth-most among NHL defensemen.
