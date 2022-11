Hughes logged an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Hughes helped out on Andrei Kuzmenko's game-winning goal 1:12 into overtime. The assist was Hughes' seventh in the last five games, and he's up to 21 helpers in 18 contests this season. The 23-year-old is still looking for goal No. 1, having logged 33 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in addition to his usual stellar playmaking.