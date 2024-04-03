Hughes scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hughes scored on the power play in the second period and added an even-strength marker in the third, but he couldn't pull off a one-man comeback effort. The defenseman had a goal and 11 assists over 12 games in March, and he's off to a strong start in April. For the season, Hughes has 15 goals, 84 points, 181 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-38 rating through 75 outings. He's guaranteed to finish above a point-per-game pace for the first time in his career, and he's firmly in the Norris Trophy discussion.