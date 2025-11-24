Hughes scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Hughes scored in response to a Blake Coleman shorthanded tally in the third period. The Canucks didn't build off Hughes' goal, which was the last in the game. The defenseman has a goal and seven helpers over his last four outings while playing massive minutes in a top-pairing role. He's at two goals, 21 points (11 on the power play), 52 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 18 appearances. Even with the Canucks sliding in the standings, Hughes will find ways to get involved on offense.