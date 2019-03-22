Canucks' Quinn Hughes: No structural damage
Hughes has avoided structural damage in his foot and is expected to begin skating soon, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The rookie blueliner has not made an appearance for the Canucks since rounding out his campaign for with the University of Michigan in college hockey, but it sounds like he may debut for the club before the season concludes. Hughes -- picked seventh overall in the 2018 NHL entry draft -- should eventually provide Vancouver with another offensive threat along the blue line, coming off a point-per-game collegiate season.
