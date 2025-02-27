Hughes (oblique) participated in warmups but did not take line rushes, indicating he won't return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Kings, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hughes' presence on the ice suggests this was a true game-time decision, and he doesn't seem to be very far away. The Canucks play again Thursday versus the Ducks, so it's possible the team did not want to push Hughes with an immediate back-to-back. He'll miss his seventh straight game Wednesday.