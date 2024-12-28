Hughes (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt versus Seattle, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hughes has been dealing with the injury since before the break but had yet to miss a game. The 25-year-old blueliner has tallied eight goals and 34 assists in 34 games this season. Look for either Guillaume Brisebois or Erik Brannstrom to draw into the lineup in place of Hughes.