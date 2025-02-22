Hughes (oblique) won't play Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.
Hughes has been out for all of February and won't be ready immediately following the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 25-year-old blueliner is likely to be replaced in the lineup by Elias Pettersson for Saturday's contest.
