Hughes (undisclosed) is not in Saturday's lineup against Buffalo, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hughes was considered a game-time decision but he'll ultimately miss his first start of the year. The 23-year-old defenseman tallied five assists in the first five games of the season while averaging a ridiculous 27:14 of ice time. He'll be considered questionable for Monday's tilt with the Hurricanes.