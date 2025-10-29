Hughes (lower body) won't travel with the team ahead of Thursday's game against St. Louis, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Hughes has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup Thursday. However, general manager Patrik Allvin said Wednesday that he hopes Hughes will be able to join the team ahead of Saturday's game in Minnesota or Monday's matchup in Nashville.