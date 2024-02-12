Hughes posted an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Hughes went without a point for two games before assisting on a Nils Hoglander tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Hughes had 17 points over 13 outings in January, but there's little reason to be concerned over a slow start in February since the Canucks have been on a road trip. The superstar defenseman is up to 65 points, 123 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-34 rating through 53 outings as he marches toward a career year.