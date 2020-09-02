Hughes posted an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Hughes had the secondary helper on Brock Boeser's equalizer in the second period. The 20-year-old Hughes has posted four assists in five games against the Golden Knights in the series. The blueliner now has 14 points (one goal, 13 helpers) through 15 outings overall.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Collects two power-play assists•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Picks up helper•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Contributes power-play assist•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Sets up OT winner•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Collects power-play assist•