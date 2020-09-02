Hughes posted an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Hughes had the secondary helper on Brock Boeser's equalizer in the second period. The 20-year-old Hughes has posted four assists in five games against the Golden Knights in the series. The blueliner now has 14 points (one goal, 13 helpers) through 15 outings overall.

