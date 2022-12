Hughes logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Hughes had a shot attempt tipped in by Bo Horvat in the third period. Entering Saturday, Hughes had gone a pair of games without a point, marking just the second time all season he's gone multiple contests without getting on the scoresheet. The defenseman has no goals, 26 assists (14 on the power play), 48 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 26 appearances.