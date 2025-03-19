Hughes posted two assists, including one on the power play, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Hughes has five points (three on the power play) over four contests since returning from an undisclosed injury. He's also immediately resumed his workhorse role on the blue line as the Canucks' top defenseman. The 25-year-old is now at 65 points (25 on the power play), 150 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 55 appearances.