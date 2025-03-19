Hughes posted two assists, including one on the power play, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.
Hughes has five points (three on the power play) over four contests since returning from an undisclosed injury. He's also immediately resumed his workhorse role on the blue line as the Canucks' top defenseman. The 25-year-old is now at 65 points (25 on the power play), 150 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 55 appearances.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Pots lone goal on power play•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Assist, heavy minutes in return•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Remains sidelined for Sunday's game•