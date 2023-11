Hughes posted an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hughes extended his point streak to nine games with the helper. He's up to four goals and 11 assists during that span, and he continues to lead the NHL with 31 points (eight tallies, 23 helpers), one ahead of teammate J.T. Miller. Hughes has added 14 blocked shots, a plus-15 rating and 12 PIM through 20 contests.